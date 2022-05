FORT MILL, S.C. — Riley Ford (17-2) threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts as Lexington defeated Fort Mill 8-0 in game one of the state championship softball series.

Former News19 Player of the Week Sarah Gordon set a new single-season record for home runs as she belted a pair to give her 18.

The Wildcats (27-2) will go for the sweep and the 5A state title Wednesday at home. It would be their second state title in Class AAAAA since 2019 and sixth overall.