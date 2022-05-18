Lexington pulls off another walk-off win over Summerville

After Summerville's Monday night protest was upheld, the Wildcats and Green Wave finished up their Lower State semi-final game Tuesday.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — For the second time in as many days, the Lexington softball team pulled off a walk-off win to advance to the Lower State championship.

Madison Rogers delivered an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Wildcats another walk-off win.

On Monday night, Lexington celebrated in similiar fashion but a Summerville protest was upheld and the game resumed Tuesday afternoon in the eighth inning with the game tied at five.