Lexington pulls off another walk-off win over Summerville

LEXINGTON, S.C. — For the second time in as many days, the Lexington softball team pulled off a walk-off win to advance to the Lower State championship.
Madison Rogers delivered an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Wildcats another walk-off win.
On Monday night, Lexington celebrated in similiar fashion but a Summerville protest was upheld and the game resumed Tuesday afternoon in the eighth inning with the game tied at five.
Lexington will be in action Friday night at home against the winner of an elimination game between Summerville and Chapin.