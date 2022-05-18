Wilson Hall softball repeats as state champion

The Barons scored three runs in the first inning and withstood a couple of Laurence Manning rallies to win the series in two games.

MANNING, S.C. — Dani Hanley drove in three runs and Amberlyn Way went the distance in the circle as Wilson Hall won the SCISA 3A state championship for the second year in a row with an 8-6 win over Laurence Manning Academy Tuesday night on the Swampcats home field.

The Barons led 5-3 in the sixth when Hanley's RBI single and a two-run single by Sophie Greene gave Wilson Hall a five-run lead.

The Swampcats would respond with three in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 8-6 heading to the seventh.