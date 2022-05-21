Gray Collegiate Academy softball team earns a ticket to the state finals

The War Eagles defeated Crescent 11-7 to win the Upper State championship. They will travel to Latta Monday night for game one of the best-of-three series.

The softball team's success follows the GCA baseball team which is playing in its first state championship series. Also, the War Eagle football and boyss basketball teams are coming off state championship seasons. For football, it marked the program's first state title and now two programs on the diamond are attempting to win their first state championship in their respective debuts in the finals.