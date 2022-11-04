Friday Night Blitz: November 4, 2022

Scores and highlights from high school football playoff games on Friday, November 4, 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The regular season is over and playoff football made its return to the Palmetto State Friday night.

Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games.

SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE:

5A Playoffs:

TL Hanna 36, White Knoll 35

Dutch Fork 56, Mauldin 0

JL Mann 33, Spring Valley 21

Blythewood 40, Boiling Springs 0

Sumter 33, Chapin 14

Lexington 45, Wando 0

Carolina Forest 42, River Bluff 28

4A Playoffs:

AC Flora 49, Wilson 14

West Florence 52, Lugoff-Elgin 27

Irmo 14, Myrtle Beach 7

Bluffton 49, Westwood 20

South Florence 61, Richland Northeast 18

3A Playoffs:

Camden 29, Loris 2

Lower Richland 35, Philip Simmons 21

Brookland-Cayce 36, Hannahan 7

Beaufort 52, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Crestwood 38, Aynor 30

Gilbert 49, Battery Creek 0

Manning 44, Lakewood 42

2A Playoffs

Abbeville 70, Columbia 14

Newberry 30, Batesburg-Leesville 20

Silver Bluff 27, Mid-Carolina 14

Fairfield Central 28, Ninety-Six 7

Keenan 50, Landrum 29

Gray Collegiate 54, Fox Creek 0

Saluda 43, Liberty 7

Oceanside Collegiate 41, Lee Central 0

1A Playoffs:

Calhoun County 33, Dixie 21

Lewisville 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

CA Johnson 35 v. Ridge Spring-Monetta 12

St. Joseph's 61, Whitmire 6

Baptist Hill 8, Scott's Branch 0

Cross 39, East Clarendon 0

SCISA

4A Playoffs

Hammond 49, Augusta Christian 7

Porter-Gaud 20, Heathwood Hall 17

We have a good at Heathwood Hall as the Highlanders and Porter Gaud are going to overtime in the first round of the SCISA playoffs. #blitz19 ⁦@AthleticsHHES⁩ pic.twitter.com/8YP1WT8Vsd — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) November 5, 2022

Laurence Manning 28, Cardinal Newman 14

Trinity Collegiate 28, Ben Lippen 21

3A Playoffs:

Pinewood Prep 28, First Baptist 26

Wilson Hall 35, John Paul II 8

2A Playoffs:

Williamsburg 43, Thomas Sumter 12

Beaufort Academy 36, Orangeburg Prep 23

Colleton Prep 27, Northside Christian 7

1A Playoffs:

Lee Academy 54, The King's Academy 13

Calhoun 29, Clarendon Hall 6

8-Man Playoffs:

Richard Winn 56, Jefferson Davis 18

