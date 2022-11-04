Friday Night Blitz: November 4, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The regular season is over and playoff football made its return to the Palmetto State Friday night.
Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games.
SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE:
5A Playoffs:
- TL Hanna 36, White Knoll 35
- Dutch Fork 56, Mauldin 0
- JL Mann 33, Spring Valley 21
- Blythewood 40, Boiling Springs 0
- Sumter 33, Chapin 14
- Lexington 45, Wando 0
- Carolina Forest 42, River Bluff 28
4A Playoffs:
- AC Flora 49, Wilson 14
- West Florence 52, Lugoff-Elgin 27
- Irmo 14, Myrtle Beach 7
- Bluffton 49, Westwood 20
- South Florence 61, Richland Northeast 18
3A Playoffs:
- Camden 29, Loris 2
- Lower Richland 35, Philip Simmons 21
- Brookland-Cayce 36, Hannahan 7
- Beaufort 52, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
- Crestwood 38, Aynor 30
- Gilbert 49, Battery Creek 0
- Manning 44, Lakewood 42
2A Playoffs
- Abbeville 70, Columbia 14
- Newberry 30, Batesburg-Leesville 20
- Silver Bluff 27, Mid-Carolina 14
- Fairfield Central 28, Ninety-Six 7
- Keenan 50, Landrum 29
- Gray Collegiate 54, Fox Creek 0
- Saluda 43, Liberty 7
- Oceanside Collegiate 41, Lee Central 0
1A Playoffs:
- Calhoun County 33, Dixie 21
- Lewisville 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8
- CA Johnson 35 v. Ridge Spring-Monetta 12
- St. Joseph's 61, Whitmire 6
- Baptist Hill 8, Scott's Branch 0
- Cross 39, East Clarendon 0
SCISA
4A Playoffs
- Hammond 49, Augusta Christian 7
- Porter-Gaud 20, Heathwood Hall 17
- Laurence Manning 28, Cardinal Newman 14
- Trinity Collegiate 28, Ben Lippen 21
3A Playoffs:
- Pinewood Prep 28, First Baptist 26
- Wilson Hall 35, John Paul II 8
2A Playoffs:
- Williamsburg 43, Thomas Sumter 12
- Beaufort Academy 36, Orangeburg Prep 23
- Colleton Prep 27, Northside Christian 7
1A Playoffs:
- Lee Academy 54, The King's Academy 13
- Calhoun 29, Clarendon Hall 6
8-Man Playoffs:
- Richard Winn 56, Jefferson Davis 18
