Friday Night Blitz: November 11, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continued in the Palmetto State on Friday night.
Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games.
SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE:
5A Playoffs:
- Dutch Fork 35, Dorman 18
- Byrnes at Blythewood, 2 p.m. (SATURDAY)
- Cane Bay at Sumter, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY)
- Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)
4A Playoffs:
- Hartsville at AC Flora, 6:30 p.m. (SATURDAY)
- Irmo at James Island, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)
3A Playoffs:
- Beaufort 45, Crestwood 42
- Lower Richland at Camden, 3 p.m. (SATURDAY)
- Brookland-Cayce at Dillon, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY)
- Manning at Gilbert, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)
2A Playoffs
- Saluda 23, Gray Collegiate 16
- Abbeville 49, Newberry 7 (Thursday)
- Fairfield Central at Silver Bluff, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)
- Keenan at Strom Thurmond, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)
1A Playoffs:
- Calhoun County at Christ Church, 1 p.m. (SATURDAY)
- CA Johnson at Wagener-Salley, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)
SCISA
4A Playoffs
- Hammond 45, Porter-Gaud 0
3A Playoffs:
- Florence Christian 19, Wilson Hall 17
2A Playoffs:
- Williamsburg Academy 38, Bethesda Academy 0
Colleton Prep 23, Beaufort Academy 20
1A Playoffs:
- St. John’s at Lee Academy, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)
- Calhoun at Thomas Heyward, 7 p.m. (SATURDAY)
8-Man Playoffs:
- WW King 22, Faith Christian 18
