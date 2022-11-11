x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Friday Night Blitz: November 11, 2022

Scores and highlights from high school football playoff games on Friday, November 11, 2022.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continued in the Palmetto State on Friday night.  

Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games.  

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE:

5A Playoffs:

  • Dutch Fork 35, Dorman 18
  • Byrnes at Blythewood, 2 p.m. (SATURDAY)
  • Cane Bay at Sumter, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY)
  • Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

RELATED: Andrea Crawford is a News19 Player of the Week

4A Playoffs:

  • Hartsville at AC Flora, 6:30 p.m. (SATURDAY)
  • Irmo at James Island, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

3A Playoffs:

  • Beaufort 45, Crestwood 42
  • Lower Richland at Camden, 3 p.m. (SATURDAY)
  • Brookland-Cayce at Dillon, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY)
  • Manning at Gilbert, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

2A Playoffs

  • Saluda 23, Gray Collegiate 16
  • Abbeville 49, Newberry 7 (Thursday)
  • Fairfield Central at Silver Bluff, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)
  • Keenan at Strom Thurmond, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

RELATED: W.J. Keenan standout staying to play for South Carolina Women's Basketball

1A Playoffs:

  • Calhoun County at Christ Church, 1 p.m. (SATURDAY)
  • CA Johnson at Wagener-Salley, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

SCISA

4A Playoffs

  •  Hammond 45, Porter-Gaud 0

3A Playoffs: 

  • Florence Christian 19, Wilson Hall 17

2A Playoffs:

1A Playoffs:

  • St. John’s at Lee Academy, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)
  • Calhoun at Thomas Heyward, 7 p.m. (SATURDAY)

8-Man Playoffs:

  • WW King 22, Faith Christian 18

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights every Friday night, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Then, tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Before You Leave, Check This Out