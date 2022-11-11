Friday Night Blitz: November 11, 2022

Scores and highlights from high school football playoff games on Friday, November 11, 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continued in the Palmetto State on Friday night.

Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games.

SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE:

5A Playoffs:

Dutch Fork 35, Dorman 18

Byrnes at Blythewood, 2 p.m. (SATURDAY)

Cane Bay at Sumter, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY)

Lexington at Summerville, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

4A Playoffs:

Hartsville at AC Flora, 6:30 p.m. (SATURDAY)

Irmo at James Island, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

3A Playoffs:

Beaufort 45, Crestwood 42

Lower Richland at Camden, 3 p.m. (SATURDAY)

Brookland-Cayce at Dillon, 5 p.m. (SATURDAY)

Manning at Gilbert, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

2A Playoffs

Saluda 23, Gray Collegiate 16

Abbeville 49, Newberry 7 (Thursday)

Fairfield Central at Silver Bluff, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

Keenan at Strom Thurmond, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

1A Playoffs:

Calhoun County at Christ Church, 1 p.m. (SATURDAY)

CA Johnson at Wagener-Salley, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

SCISA

4A Playoffs

Hammond 45, Porter-Gaud 0

3A Playoffs:

Florence Christian 19, Wilson Hall 17

2A Playoffs:

Williamsburg Academy 38, Bethesda Academy 0

Williamsburg Academy 38, Bethesda Academy 0

Colleton Prep 23, Beaufort Academy 20

1A Playoffs:

St. John’s at Lee Academy, 6 p.m. (SATURDAY)

Calhoun at Thomas Heyward, 7 p.m. (SATURDAY)

8-Man Playoffs:

WW King 22, Faith Christian 18

