South Carolina high school football playoffs: November 18, 2022

Scores and highlights from high school football playoff games on Friday, November 18, 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continue in the Palmetto State on Friday night.

Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games.

SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE:

5A Playoffs:

Dutch Fork v. Spartanburg

Sumter v. Summerville

Gaffney v. Byrnes

Carolina Forest v. Fort Dorchester

4A Playoffs:

AC Flora v. West Florence

Greenville v. Catawba Ridge

Westside v. Northwestern

James Island v. South Florence

3A Playoffs:

Camden v. Dillon

Gilbert v. Beaufort

Daniel v. Powdersville

Clinton v. Chapman

2A Playoffs

Fairfield Central v. Abbeville

Saluda v. Strom Thurmond

Andrew Jackson v. Barnwell

Oceanside v. Woodland

1A Playoffs:

Christ Church v. Lewsiville

Wagener Salley v. St. Joseph's

Johnsonville v. Lamar

Estill v. Cross

SCISA

4A Playoffs

Hammond v. Laurence Manning

3A Playoffs:

Pee Dee Academy vs. Florence Christian School (SATURDAY)

2A Playoffs:

Williamsburg Academy v. Colleton Prep (SATURDAY)

1A Playoffs:

Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (SATURDAY)

8-Man Playoffs:

Holly Hill Academy 68, W.W. King Academy 20

