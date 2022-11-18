x
High School

South Carolina high school football playoffs: November 18, 2022

Scores and highlights from high school football playoff games on Friday, November 18, 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continue in the Palmetto State on Friday night.  

Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games.  

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE:

5A Playoffs:

  • Dutch Fork v. Spartanburg
  • Sumter v. Summerville
  • Gaffney v. Byrnes
  • Carolina Forest v. Fort Dorchester

4A Playoffs:

  • AC Flora v. West Florence
  • Greenville v. Catawba Ridge
  • Westside v. Northwestern
  • James Island v. South Florence

3A Playoffs:

  • Camden v. Dillon
  • Gilbert v. Beaufort
  • Daniel v. Powdersville
  • Clinton v. Chapman

2A Playoffs

  • Fairfield Central v. Abbeville 
  • Saluda v. Strom Thurmond
  • Andrew Jackson v. Barnwell
  • Oceanside v. Woodland

1A Playoffs:

  • Christ Church v. Lewsiville
  • Wagener Salley v. St. Joseph's
  • Johnsonville v. Lamar
  • Estill v. Cross

SCISA

4A Playoffs

  •  Hammond v. Laurence Manning

3A Playoffs: 

  • Pee Dee Academy vs. Florence Christian School (SATURDAY)

2A Playoffs:

  • Williamsburg Academy v. Colleton Prep (SATURDAY)

1A Playoffs:

  • Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (SATURDAY)

8-Man Playoffs:

  • Holly Hill Academy 68, W.W. King Academy 20

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights every Friday night, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Then, tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

