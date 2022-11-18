South Carolina high school football playoffs: November 18, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoffs continue in the Palmetto State on Friday night.
Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area playoff games.
SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE:
5A Playoffs:
- Dutch Fork v. Spartanburg
- Sumter v. Summerville
- Gaffney v. Byrnes
- Carolina Forest v. Fort Dorchester
4A Playoffs:
- AC Flora v. West Florence
- Greenville v. Catawba Ridge
- Westside v. Northwestern
- James Island v. South Florence
3A Playoffs:
- Camden v. Dillon
- Gilbert v. Beaufort
- Daniel v. Powdersville
- Clinton v. Chapman
2A Playoffs
- Fairfield Central v. Abbeville
- Saluda v. Strom Thurmond
- Andrew Jackson v. Barnwell
- Oceanside v. Woodland
1A Playoffs:
- Christ Church v. Lewsiville
- Wagener Salley v. St. Joseph's
- Johnsonville v. Lamar
- Estill v. Cross
SCISA
4A Playoffs
- Hammond v. Laurence Manning
3A Playoffs:
- Pee Dee Academy vs. Florence Christian School (SATURDAY)
2A Playoffs:
- Williamsburg Academy v. Colleton Prep (SATURDAY)
1A Playoffs:
- Lee Academy vs. Thomas Heyward (SATURDAY)
8-Man Playoffs:
- Holly Hill Academy 68, W.W. King Academy 20
