Friday Night Blitz: September 23 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week five of local gridiron action, and two top 25 teams in the country are squaring off in our game of the week.

Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 23.

AC Flora 48, Chapin 27

Ben Lippen 63, Cardinal Newman 28

Calhoun Academy 31 - Orangeburg Prep 28

Camden 55, Lake City 14

Calhoun County 30, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

Chester 42, Batesburg-Leesville 6

Columbia 20, Eau Claire 13

Dorman 39, River Bluff 23.

Gray Collegiate 51, Mid-Carolina 29

Hammond 65, Camden Military 6

Heathwood Hall 21, Augusta Christian 17

Irmo 37, Airport 0

Keenan 36, Newberry 21

Lee Academy 60, Cross Schools 34

Lee Central 12, Scott's Branch 8

Manning 44, Baptist Hill 18

Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0

Nation Ford 33, Richland Northeast 20

Ninety Six 36, Pelion 7

Oceanside Collegiate 28, Sumter 0

Patrick Henry 22, Clarendon Hall 16

Ridge Spring-Monetta 38, Williston-Elko 0

Saluda 33, Gilbert 21

White Knoll 48, Lancaster 7

Whitmire 22, Carolina 14

Williamsburg Academy 42, Northside Christian 13

Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0

W.W. King 8, Richard Winn 0

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!