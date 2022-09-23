Friday Night Blitz: September 23 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week five of local gridiron action, and two top 25 teams in the country are squaring off in our game of the week.
Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 23.
AC Flora 48, Chapin 27
Ben Lippen 63, Cardinal Newman 28
Calhoun Academy 31 - Orangeburg Prep 28
Camden 55, Lake City 14
Calhoun County 30, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8
Chester 42, Batesburg-Leesville 6
Columbia 20, Eau Claire 13
Dorman 39, River Bluff 23.
Gray Collegiate 51, Mid-Carolina 29
Hammond 65, Camden Military 6
Heathwood Hall 21, Augusta Christian 17
Irmo 37, Airport 0
Keenan 36, Newberry 21
Lee Academy 60, Cross Schools 34
Lee Central 12, Scott's Branch 8
Manning 44, Baptist Hill 18
Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0
Nation Ford 33, Richland Northeast 20
Ninety Six 36, Pelion 7
Oceanside Collegiate 28, Sumter 0
Patrick Henry 22, Clarendon Hall 16
Ridge Spring-Monetta 38, Williston-Elko 0
Saluda 33, Gilbert 21
White Knoll 48, Lancaster 7
Whitmire 22, Carolina 14
Williamsburg Academy 42, Northside Christian 13
Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0
W.W. King 8, Richard Winn 0
