The first Shrine Bowl since 2019 saw a number of Midlands players contribute to a successful Saturday in Spartanburg.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas returned after a two-year hiatus with a new site in Viking Stadium on the campus of Spartanburg High School.

The Sandlappers took the lead for the final time with 4:40 left to play in the fourth quarter with Dutch Fork running back and Clemson commit Jarvis Green scoring from a yard out.

After trailing 7-3 at halftime, South Carolina regained the lead in the quarter when South Florence quarterback and current Syracuse commit LaNorris Sellers hit Greenville wide receiver and Clemson pledge Tyler Brown with a 55-yard touchdown.

After the Tar Heels took a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter, the Sandlappers responded with a 12-play, 78-yard drive capped off by Green's go-ahead score.