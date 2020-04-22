It was a decision that was expected but still disappointing and crushing for the competitors.

On Wednesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman announced that schools in the state will remain cxlosed for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year due to the spread and threat of COVID-19.

That means with no in-person classes, all games and organized practices for spring sports are shut down for the rest of 2020. Since March 16, all such activities had been suspended with coaches, players and administrators holding out hope that some semblance of a season could be played.

But the decision to shut down in-person classes means no spring sports competition. Spring football practices and tryouts in competitive cheerleading have also been cancelled.

Gray Collegiate Academy girls soccer coach Emily Heise and Lexington baseball head coach Brian Hucks were just two of the coaches who used social media to deliver a message to their athletes and the sports community in general concerning the emotions of seeing a season cut short.



SCISA season shuts down

SCISA athletics director Mike Fanning announced that all spring sports competition in that league has also been cancelled.