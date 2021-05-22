Jamison racks up four gold medals at state track meet

Airport star won all four of her events at the SCHSL 4A state track meet.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jayla Jamison's last night wearing an Airport uniform ended with her sweeping all four of her events.

The most decorated athlete in the history of Airport athletics, Jamison entered the South Carolina High School League 4A state track and field championships with eight career state titles. She left Harry Parone Stadium with 12 as she won the long jump while finishing first in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters. The Eagles would finish third in the standings behind

She is graduating early from Airport, forgoing her senior year, and will enroll at South Carolina this summer where she will begin training for her first season in college.

Other local products who won individual state titles included Westwood's Brianna Rodriguez who captured the 100 meter and 400 meter dash. Another Westwood sprinter, Robert Johnson, won the 400 meter dash.

Robert McCray V, a basketball signee for Wake Forest, won the high jump.