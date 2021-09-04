Forest Acres Classic, Nike Palmetto Cup crown their champions

Spring break tournaments have dotted the Midlands landscape.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Forest Acres Classic wrapped up Thursday with River Bluff and A.C. Flora battling for the title at Falcon Field.

A.C. Flora, which was the visiting team on the scoreboard, led 2-0 before River Bluff scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the 4-2 win. It marked the Gators' third Forest Acres Classic in their last four appearances.

At the Saluda Shoals Athletic Complex, the Nike Palmetto Cup concluded with the Gray Collegiate Academy boys' soccer team defeating Daniel 2-0 to secure the championship in the B bracket.

Head coach Kevin Heise recenlty hit the 500-win mark for his career and he continues to add to his victory while also bringing high-level soccer to the Midlands through the Nike Palmetto Cup.