As long as South Carolina schools are not in session, there are no spring sports or organized athletic activities.

On Thursday, the South Carolina High School League executive committee met via teleconference to discuss the potential for having some sort of season for the spring sports, although any decision will depend on Governor Henry McMaster who has ordered all schools closed at least through April 30.

If school were to reopen and potentially stretch into June, there is a chance sports could stretch into that period of the calendar.

But for now, the big news is that the SCHSL has not cancelled the spring sports season, something Georgia has done but not North Carolina who like the Palmetto State, is holding out hope something can be salvaged.