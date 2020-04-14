COLUMBIA, S.C. — A high school athletic department in the Midlands is doing what it can to keep spirits high for seniors who may not play spring sports for the rest of this year.

Spring Valley Head Football Coach Robin Bacon and other athletic staff teamed up to place banners at the school honoring seniors who play spring sports at the school.

“We knew these kids banners were sitting in front of empty baseball fields, soccer fields. This was kind of a neat way to say,'hey, guys, we love you,'" Coach Bacon said.

For Spring Valley seniors Hunter Rogers and Libby Winchip, spring would usually consist of competing for state championships and getting ready for graduation.

But, because of the coronavirus pandemic, their high school careers could end a lot differently than planned.

They say the gesture by the school will be something they will always remember.

“When they see their banners, they’ll feel a warm place in their hearts. All the coaches did that, the whole Spring Valley community is behind each other. It just makes you feel good,” Rogers said.

Coach Bacon says the banners will be up at the school until the school year ends or until spring sports resume.