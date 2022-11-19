Spring Valley head football coach is stepping down

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robin Bacon says the time is right to step away from coaching.
The longtime Columbia coach who has been the head coach at Spring Valley High School for the past eight seasons, is stepping down from that role.
Bacon made the announcement on social media although he does have one more game to coach as a representative of Spring Valley High School. Bacon will be serving as the head coach of the North team in next month's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl next month in Myrtle Beach.
There is a chance Bacon could return to the sidelines but for the time being, Bacon is putting up the headsets and whistle.