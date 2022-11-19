Spring Valley head football coach is stepping down

Robin Bacon has been in charge of the Spring Valley program since 2015.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Robin Bacon says the time is right to step away from coaching.

The longtime Columbia coach who has been the head coach at Spring Valley High School for the past eight seasons, is stepping down from that role.

Bacon made the announcement on social media although he does have one more game to coach as a representative of Spring Valley High School. Bacon will be serving as the head coach of the North team in next month's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl next month in Myrtle Beach.