Spring Valley hires former S.C. State offensive coordinator

Nygel Pearson is the new head football coach at Spring Valley High School.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley has found its new head football coach and he is someone who has played and coached at a high level.

Darlington native Nygel Pearson, a former All-MEAC offensive lineman at South Carolina State and a former offensive coordinator at his alma mater, is coming back to the Palmetto State to take over the Viking program. His hiring was approved Tuesday by the Richland 2 school board.

He replaces Robin Bacon who stepped down from the position in November.

For the past three seasons, Pearson has been the head coach at North Rowan High School in Spencer, North Carolina.