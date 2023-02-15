Spring Valley hires former S.C. State offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley has found its new head football coach and he is someone who has played and coached at a high level.
Darlington native Nygel Pearson, a former All-MEAC offensive lineman at South Carolina State and a former offensive coordinator at his alma mater, is coming back to the Palmetto State to take over the Viking program. His hiring was approved Tuesday by the Richland 2 school board.
He replaces Robin Bacon who stepped down from the position in November.
For the past three seasons, Pearson has been the head coach at North Rowan High School in Spencer, North Carolina.
A former assistant at Fairfield Central High School, Pearson was an assistant at South Carolina State from 2011-2017 and Catawba College from 2017-2020