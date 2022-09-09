Local high school football game stopped for fighting

Spring Valley was hosting Ridge View when a fight in the stands stopped the game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local Midlands football game was stopped for fighting.

The Friday night contest between Ridge View High School and Spring Valley High School was stopped sometime in the third quarter when a fight broke out in the stands.

According to a tweet by the Richland County Sheriff Department, "a fight broke out and the game was called. The crowd was told to leave."

No injuries have been reported.

Ridge View was leading the game 27-0 at the time the game was called.