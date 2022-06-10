History is being made in the pool

This weekend will mark big moves for African-Americans in the sport of high school swimming.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is state championship weekend for high school swimming as titles will be decided at the South Carolina Natatorium located within the Sol Blatt P.E. Center.

For the first time that can be documented, there will be three African-American head coaches who will have athletes competing for a state title.

Tatu Hill from Ridge View High School, Alexandra Brooks from Richland Northeast High School and Stanley McIntosh from W.J. Keenan High School are the trailblazers who will be making history in the pool.

Besides opening doors for minorities to pursue coaching athletes in the water, it is also a chance to grow the sport which can have an impact in the community.