A.C. Flora defeats Beaufort 4-2 to win the Class AAAA state championship for the fourth time and first time since 2015.

FLORENCE, S.C. — With a loud and enthusiastic student section making the trip to the Eddie Floyd Tennis Center in Florence, the A.C. Flora boys tennis team captured the 4A state championship with a 4-2 victory over Beaufort.

The Falcons were up 3-2 when senior Michael Davis won his match at #1 singles to secure the Falcons' third state title in this academic year following football and cheerleading.