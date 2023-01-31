"The rest of the season is for Myke." Gray Collegiate boys basketball team rallies around teammate

On January 17th, Michael Mitchell suffered a medical emergency during a game against Keenan. In the weeks that have followed, his teammates have rallied around him.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the best high school basketball teams in the State is rallying together following a medical scare.

The Gray Collegiate War Eagles have won four of the last five Class 2A Boys State Championships, including a victory in the State Title game last season.

But the team's quest for a repeat took a scary turn.

On January 17th, during a game against fellow in-state powerhouse Keenan, senior Mychael Mitchell got hit in the neck and suffered a seizure.

“I was terrified man I was scared because you don’t want anything like that to happen to any of your kids.” said Dion Bethea, Gray Collegiate Head Boys Basketball Coach.

Over the last two weeks, Mitchell has not only received compassion from teammates, but the entire community has rallied around him, something that holds a special place in his heart.

“The support meant a lot to me," Mitchell says "People that I don’t even know saying that they are praying for me, I appreciate that teammates praying for me and making sure I was happy.”

“It had nothing to do with basketball, I think it brought us even more closer together," says Coach Bethea. "They were already close but it brought us closer.”

The War Eagles are 18-6 this season and well on their way to the postseason with one goal in mind: Win the Chip for Myke.

“The rest of the season is for Myke," Says Forward Avantae Parker. "We didn’t have a why before but know we have a why.”

“Mike never won a state championship," says Coach Bethea. "So to give him the opportunity to hold up that trophy, that would mean more to us than anything, making sure he gets an opportunity to be apart of that.”