The road to State: Camden Bulldogs set for showdown rematch vs Daniel

Dogs will look to avenge last year's loss to Daniel.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Bulldogs will start their December in familiar territory.

For the second straight season, the Dogs will face off against Daniel in the Class 3A State Championship.

Last year, Camden fell to Daniel 52-31, thanks to a dominant six touchdown performance by Daniel Quarterback Trent Pearman.

Camden Head Coach Brian Rimpf feels the experience from last year will help his team on Friday.

"The hurt they felt after the game will hopefully benefit us this year, It feels awesome to be back in the game and it will feel great to bring a State Title back to Camden."