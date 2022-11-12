The North All-Stars defeat the South 22-14 in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

The win was bittersweet for Javis because the North head coach is Robin Bacon who recently stepped down as the Vikings' head coach, a position he has had since 2015. With more than 30 years in the coaching profession, the former A.C. Flora head coach has been an assistant at several Midlands schools. He has not announced what his next job will be and quite frankly, he may not even know. His decision to step down was based on spending more time with his family although it's expected after his batteries are recharged, Bacon will once again return to the profession.