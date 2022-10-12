Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl gives Coach Robin Bacon a winning send-off

Longtime Midlands coach Robin Bacon led the North team to a 22-14 win over the South team in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Robin Bacon has been in the coaching profession for more than 30 years with head coaching stints at A.C. Flora and Spring Valley High Schools.

Bacon had been in charge of the Viking program since 2015 but last month, he announced he would be resigning as the Vikings' head coach when the season ended. So, when Spring Valley fell at J.L. Mann in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, Bacon's tenure on the sidelines ended although he did have one other game lined up.

A former assistant coach in the Shrine Bowl and the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, Bacon served as the head coach of the North All-Stars in Saturday's showcase at the beach.

The North All-Stars defeated the South All-Stars 22-14 giving Bacon a nice send-off as he plots his next coaching assignment which is unknown in terms of destination or time table. Bacon relinquished his coaching duties to spend more time with his family although he expects to return to the sidelines at some point.