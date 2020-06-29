Tyler Graves win second straight Gatorade South Carolina Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year Award

Lower Richland's Tyler Graves wins back-to-back Gatorade South Carolina Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year Award.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second year in a row, Lower Richland's Tyler Graves has won the Gatorade South Carolina Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year award.

The senior was named a New Balance Nationals Indoor All-American in the 60-meter high hurdles after recording a time of 7.77 seconds, the nation's 2nd best time in 2020.

In the shortened 2020 outdoor season, Graves ranked in the top 10 nationally for both the 110-meter high hurdles and the 400-meter intermediate hurdles.