River Bluff comes up short in state title quest

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the Class AAAAA state volleyball championship at Dreher High School, Dorman defeated River Bluff, 3-1 in the Gators' first appearance in the finals.

By contrast, Dorman has now won 14th volleyball title under head coach Paula Kirkland and the first since 2017.

Dorman and River Bluff met for the basketball state championship in March with the Gators earning the program's first title. The volleyball team was hoping to duplicate that effort but the Cavaliers would win the final two games of the match to thwart that effort.