COLUMBIA, S.C. — Add another offer to the list.

Cardinal Newman's Josh Beadle picked up his 11th offer and first from the ACC - Wake Forest. The junior guard averaged over 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Cardinal's this past season. Beadle has shot over 50 percent from the field ever since his freshman season.

The 6-3 guard also has offers from Charleston Southern, College of Charleston, East Tennessee State, Elon, Furman, NC A&T, Presbyterian College, USC Upstate, UNC Wilmington and Wofford.

Steve Forbes was hired as Wake Forest's new head coach in April. Forbes comes from East Tennessee State where he was 130-43 as a head coach. Forbes offered Beadle a spot on his team at ETSU, and has now offered Beadle a spot on the Demon Deacons.