Wallace named girls head basketball coach at Gray Collegiate Academy

Former South Carolina forward Brandon Wallace has been an assistant for the boys program at Gray Collegiate Academy. But he''ll run the show for the girls program.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Basketball has been a part of Brandon Wallace's life from the get-go,

His dad was a longtime coach in Augusta, putting in more thn 30 years in the business/

Brandon won a state championship at Silver Bluff and was named the 2003 Gatorade Player of the Year. Wallace signed with Dave Odom and South Carolina where he won back-to-back NIT championships in 2005 and 2006.

His overseas professional career ended in 2014 and that led his entry into coaching. He has been on the bench at Gray Collegiate Academy and for the past three seasons, Wallace has had a front row seat for the three consecutive Class 2A state championships.