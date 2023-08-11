Go team! Here's what it will cost you to attend high school sports events

WLTX contacted local school districts to ask how much it would cost to attend high school games

COLUMBIA, S.C. — School is back in session, so the fall sports season is about to begin.

WLTX contacted school districts across the South Carolina Midlands to ask how much it would cost you to attend high school sporting events this school year. These questions were posed to each school district, and the answers are published below:

Are ticket prices set by the district or schools?

Are there different prices depending on the sport, gender and/or level of the team (football, girls' and boys' basketball, JV versus varsity)?

What are the prices of tickets for the 2023-2024 school year?

Any discounts available (senior/family/military)?

More responses will be added as the districts respond.

Lexington 1: Lexington One charges the following for sporting events across the district. Ticket prices are varsity football: $7; varsity basketball: $6; all other events: $5.

As a district, we offer Golden Passes (for taxpayers living in Lexington One's attendance zone who are 65 years or older) as well as Retiree Passes (for Lexington One retirees). These allow pass holders to free admission to any athletic contest or other type of event sponsored by and held on the premises of any school in Lexington County School District. However, they are not valid for any Sportsarama or South Carolina High School League Playoff game or any fundraising event or activity sponsored by booster clubs, PTAs/PTOs, etc.

Lexington 2: The district says that the two high schools charge the same. Varsity sports are $7 and Junior Varsity $5-6. Silver and All-Sport passes are available.

The Silver Pass is available to Lexington Two residents ages 65 and older. Residents must bring a photo ID that proves their residency and age.

The All-Sports Pass is available to elected officials, licensed ministers, police officers, and firefighters, with a photo ID, who serve in the Lexington Two attendance area.

Lexington 3: The district and Batesburg-Leesville High School collaborate together to set prices.

Varsity football and Saturday Invitational Track Meets are $8. All other Varsity and JV sports are $6. Middle School sports are $5.

Seniors and district retirees are free with a pass from the District Office. All current district employees and athletes for the same sport at a different level are also free.

Lexington-Richland 5: The school district sets the prices -- Varsity Football: $8; Varsity Basketball Doubleheader: $7; Sub varsity: $6.

The district offers a Golden Pass for seniors 65 and older, School Booster Clubs Offer Discount Passes, School Staff with ID can get in for free.

Richland 1: Varsity football prices $8; senior citizens can attend free with a complimentary pass.

Fairfield County: Ticket prices are set by the school in Fairfield County.

Yes, the prices vary depending on the sport and level of competition.

Varsity football entry fee is $7, and senior citizens have access to competitions at no cost.

Clarendon County: The district sets ticket prices. Varsity and sub-varsity prices are different -- $8 - varsity / $6 - sub-varsity. Senior citizens get in for free with senior citizen pass.

First-week match-ups on Thursday, Aug. 17, include:

Great Falls at Heathwood Hall Episcopal

Burke at Stall

Augusta Christian at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Lake View at Marion

Pre-season Top 10 South Carolina high school football rankings (as of Aug. 10, 2023, according to MaxPreps):

Dutch Fork South Florence Greenville Northwestern Spartanburg James F Byrnes A.C. Flora Gaffney Dorman Fort Dorchester