COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gray Collegiate Academy senior Will Wicker describes what life has been like since his final high school baseball season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Will has signed on to pitch at Francis Marion beginning this Fall.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gray Collegiate Academy senior Will Wicker describes what life has been like since his final high school baseball season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Will has signed on to pitch at Francis Marion beginning this Fall.