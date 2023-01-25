W.J. Keenan's Fulwiley named a McDonald's All-American

W.J. Keenan guard Milaysia Fulwiley will play in the annual All-Star game on March 28 in Houston. She is one of two Gamecock signees who will compete in the contest.

Two of South Carolina’s Class of 2023 signees earned spots in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, the organization announced today. Gamecock head coach Dawn Staley is one of five coaches to land a pair of entries with Milaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson named to the East and West rosters, respectively.

Columbia’s own Fulwiley is ranked No. 13 overall in the Class of 2023 and is among the most dynamic players in the country with her ability to finish at the rim, including dunking, and shoot from the outside. Averaging 26.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 5.8 steals so far this season, the 5-foot-6 point guard has W.J. Kennan High ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches rankings. She becomes the sixth player from South Carolina to earn a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game, joining previous Gamecock signees Ashlyn Watkins (2022), Talaysia Cooper (2022), A’ja Wilson (2014) and Alaina Coates (2013).

Johnson is a product of Saint Michael Albertville in Minnesota who is ranked No. 25 overall in the Class of 2023. Able to shoot the ball from anywhere, Johnson put up 51 points in a game in December 2022 in a bounce-back senior season following an injury that slowed her junior year effort. The 5-foot-10 guard earned First-Team All-State honors last season after helping her team to a runner-up finish in the Class 4A state tournament behind 23.4 points and 3.9 assists per game.

The pair become the 21st and 22nd Gamecock signees to be named McDonald’s All-Americans, including nine on this season’s roster – six of which are slated to return in 2023-24 to play alongside Fulwiley and Johnson.

The McDonald’s All American Game is slated for Tue., March 28, at Toyota Center in Houston.

2023 McDonald’s All-America Game Rosters

East Roster

Zoe Brooks, NC State

Essence Cody, Alabama

Aalyah Del Rosario, LSU

Jadyn Donovan, Duke

Milaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Riley Nelson, Maryland

Courtney Ogden, Stanford

Laila Reynolds, Florida

Emma Risch, Notre Dame

Taliah Scott, Arkansas

Ashlynn Shade, UConn