COLUMBIA, S.C. — The team state championships for high school wrestling took place at Dreher High School on February 15th. A few midlands schools participated in the events, and even took home some hardware.

In Class 2A, Bamberg-Ehrhardt took on North Central in a rematch of last year's state finals. As it was in 2019, the Red Raiders took home first place by a final tally of 42-30. This was the third straight state title for Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

In Class 3A, Gilbert was making their first-ever appearance in the state finals. They faced Indian Land, and the Warriors got the best of the Indians by a final score of 56-9.

Class 4A featured Eastside HS vs. Hartsville. The Eagles took the trophy home by a final tally of 62-15.

It was White Knoll vs. Hillcrest for the 5A state finals. The rams scored 51 points to win the championship 51-12.

The SCHSL Individual State Finals will be held February 28-29, 2020 at the Anderson Civic Center.