COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gray Collegiate Academy senior Xander Mckenzie talks about what life is like after his final baseball season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
After graduating from GCA, Xander plans to join the National Guard.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gray Collegiate Academy senior Xander Mckenzie talks about what life is like after his final baseball season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
After graduating from GCA, Xander plans to join the National Guard.