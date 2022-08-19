Xzavier McLeod chooses the Gamecocks

Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod verbally committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks Thursday evening.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Xzavier McLeod and the Camden Bulldogs will kick off the 2022 season at home against Myrtle Beach.

Roughly 25 hours before kickoff, McLeod was on the field at Zemp Stadium for a ceremony where he made his college choice official.

The finalists for McLeod were South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan and Florida. Hats representing all schools were on the table except for Florida and the Gamecocks have two hats for McLeod to choose from, a pretty good sign that the 4-star defensive end was staying in the 803 area code.

After a brief speech to thank those who helped him along the way, McLeod reached for a South Carolina hat, adding to Shane Beamer's 2023 recruiting class which currenlty has locked in the #2 prospect in the state in McLeod, linebacker Monteque Rhames who is ranked third in the state and offensive lineman Markee Anderson from Dorman who is ranked fourth in the state.

Rhames had been at Sumter but the Sports Talk Media Newtork is reporting Rhames has transferred to Manning.