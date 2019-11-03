COLUMBIA, S.C. — For more than 90 years, Capital City Stadium has been a staple in downtown Columbia.

The stadium was built in 1927 by Pittsburgh Pirates owner and baseball Hall of Famer Barney Dreyfuss. The Stadium was a major part of the minor league baseball and the college baseball scene in the city.

Bill Shanahan, who served as manager of the Capital City Bombers and the Columbia Blowfish, says the ballpark has a very special place in his heart.

“For me, it will always be special," Shanahan says. "It was a wonderful time in Columbia history that I got a chance to oversee and operate the ballpark for this great city of Columbia and the midlands."

The stadium has been vacate since 2014. The city is making plans to demolish the ballpark in May, but city leaders hopeful the legacy of the ball park will live on.

"It is definitely a historic place and has been a landmark for the city for almost a 100 years." says Columbia Councilman Howard Duvall. "I think it is time to move on with a new development on that site and we will place a historic marker remembering all of the people that played there on the site.”

Duvall and others are hopeful to build a fire station at the site once the stadium is demolished.