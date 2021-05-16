HISTORY MADE! Brookland-Cayce wins first state championship in boys soccer

For the first time in school history, the Brookland-Cayce boys soccer team captured a State Championship on Saturday.

IRMO, S.C. — For the first time in school history, the Brookland-Cayce boys soccer team captured a State Championship on Saturday.

The Bearcats defeated Daniel 4-2 in the SCHSL Class 3A State Title game Saturday, holding off a late comeback attempt by the Lions.

Brookland-Cayce had a big first half as they stormed to a 3-1 lead, due in large part to two goals from Eduardo Moisa Membreno.

The Lions would score at the 36 minute mark in the second half, making the score 3-2.

The Bearcats defense would shut down any comeback attempts for the rest of the half, and Moisa Membreno would add one more goal to finish the game with a "hat-trick."