Host of Coastal Carolina football players earn Pro Football Focus All-Sun Belt honors

CONWAY, S.C. — A total of 11 Coastal Carolina football student-athletes in Grayson McCall, Shermari Jones, Jaivon Heiligh, Isaiah Likely, D’Jordan Strong, Enock Makonzo, Reese White, C.J. Brewer, Silas Kelly, Willie Lampkin, and Jeffrey Gunter all earned All-Sun Belt honors by Pro Football Focus (PFF), it was announced this week.

McCall, Jones, Heiligh, Likely, Strong, and Makonzo were named to the first team, while Heiligh (punt returner), White, Brewer, and Kelly were on the second team. Earning a spot on the third team were Lampkin and Gunter.