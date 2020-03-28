HOUSTON — Some Houston athletes are stepping up to help the heroes on the front line in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, along with laid off workers who are suffering because of it.

Carlos Correa

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his foundation donated $500,000 in medical equipment to the City of Houston. The items include surgical equipment, exercise and rehabilitation machines, high-tech manikin for CPR training, numerous IV poles, chairs, cabinets and accessible toilets for disabled patients.

In an Instagram post, Correa thanked Laura Rodríguez, CEO at @kindredhealth and @nacchelp for the collaboration.

He said the equipment will temporarily serve local hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and later be donated to underequipped hospitals in the poorest regions of Central America.

On Thursday, Correa and teammate Lance McCullers treated nurses and other medical personnel at Houston Methodist Hospital to a catered lunch. In an Instagram post, Correa thanked the staff for all their hard work during this difficult time.

“You guys are the real heroes,” Correa wrote in the caption. “Working every single day in the front lines to help the victims of this terrible virus. We appreciate every one of you.”

The nurses responded with a video to thank them.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman delivered comfort food from Moonshiners Southern Table to health workers at Methodist on Friday. They were treated to brisket grilled cheese sandwiches.

Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made two big donations Friday to provide meals for hundreds of Houstonians on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through his Deshaun Watson Foundation, the 24-year-old Pro Bowler teamed up with Sticky's Chicken to provide meals for 400 emergency care nurses at Ben Taub Hospital.

The acute care facility and Level I trauma center treats more than 80,000 emergency patients each year.

Earlier on Friday, Watson made a donation to the Restaurant Workers Relief Program, a relief center at Riel Restaurant formed in partnership with The LEE Initiative and Maker's Mark. Riel is producing 250-300 free meals a day through the program for Houston restaurant employees who have lost their jobs or experienced a significant reduction in pay.

Watson's donation will provide hundreds of meals for furloughed workers in the coming days. More donations can be made at leeinitiative.org, and all funds donated from Houston will go directly back to keeping the relief kitchen at Riel open longer and feeding more people.

"Every dollar counts, and we're extremely grateful for Deshaun's donation," Riel chef/owner Ryan Lachaine said. "We could all use something to smile about right now. He's putting food on the table for a lot of people in Houston who need it."

Deandre Hopkins

Houston Texans receiver Deandre Hopkins (Oh wait. He’s no longer a Houston Texan because Bill O’Brien traded him, but he's staying in our story because H-Town loves him).

Anyway, Watson donated $150,000 to a relief fund in his new home of Arizona.

We know there are other local athletes quietly doing their part to help out and we thank them.

But mostly we thank the healthcare professionals, first responders, grocery workers, pharmacy employees, restaurant employees, truckers and the countless others doing their jobs each day to heal us, protect us and feed us. Thank you and God bless.