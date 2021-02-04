Houston police investigating allegation against Deshaun Watson after complaint filed

It’s the first complaint HPD has received after 21 women filed lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback, alleging sexual misconduct or sexual assault.

HOUSTON — A complaint against Deshaun Watson has been filed with the Houston Police Department and they've launched an investigation.

No charges have been filed so HPD isn’t releasing any information beyond a statement on Twitter.

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process,” HPD tweeted Friday evening.

It’s the first official complaint HPD has received after 21 women filed lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback, alleging sexual misconduct or sexual assault. They are being represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.

"We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser," Watson attorney Rusty Hardin said. "We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

We haven't heard back yet from Buzbee.

Hardin had criticized Buzbee, who initially vowed to turn over evidence to HPD but later changed his mind saying he didn’t trust them to be fair. Hardin called it "his lamest excuse."

The defense attorney released 18 statements earlier this week from named licensed massage therapists who defended Watson, saying he’d never been anything but “professional” and “polite.” One of the women called the allegations against Watson “ludicrous.”

The women suing Watson, mostly massage therapists who advertised on Instagram, have remained anonymous. Many say they've suffered emotional distress, anxiety and panic attacks, according to the lawsuits.