CLEMSON -- Clemson's newest sensation was ushered into a crowded room following the team's game against Furman on Saturday. As is the case whenever a player is brought into the postgame interview room, a Clemson staffer announces the player's name and escorts him to the least-populated area of the room.

"Trevor Lawrence."

Several media members stopped what they were doing; others let their interview subject finish his answer before shuffling over to Lawrence. Within seconds, his spot in the interview room became the most densely populated area in Memorial Stadium.

The freshman quarterback made his first appearance in front the media since his arrival on campus, calmly standing against the wall while he methodically answered the flurry of questions sent his way.

It's not like he isn't used to attention; the No. 1 recruit in the 2018 class has dealt with the media since his freshman year of high school.

This, however, was a little different than what he was used to in Cartersville, Georgia.

"It’s definitely a lot more people (at Clemson)," Lawrence said during his second media session Monday. "In high school, there would be a few after the games and I could kind of control, kind of just get out of there and just do whatever I wanted to do in high school, but now it’s more structured.

"But it’s been good, I think. Saturday, talking to the media, no one was really pushy with questions and stuff so it was pretty relaxed. It was good."

Lawrence made his collegiate debut Saturday, making him eligible to speak to the media, per team rules. He arrived on campus as a mid-year enrollee in January, when he became arguably the most recognizable person at Clemson.

Similar to how the team's famous defensive linemen find it difficult to hide in plain sight, it's hard for a 6-foot-6, long-haired wunderkind to be incognito at a football-crazed school like Clemson, no matter how low-key he prefers to keep things.

Lawrence learned a few things about avoiding the spotlight in Cartersville, a town that's population consists of 5,000 fewer people than Clemson's student body. That has helped him maintain a low profile off the field.

"You just always have got to be aware of who you’re around or where you’re at. If I’m not in the mood to really talk to people, you just can’t go to public places, really," he said. "So you’ve gotta just be careful where you go. But handling all of it in high school kind of got me ready for it, just being from a small town and kind of experiencing it on a much smaller scale in high school got me ready for it a little bit."

That small town, in which he's a local hero, flooded his phone with text messages following his debut Saturday while Clemson fans took to social media to discuss the team's newest quarterback — and with good reason.

His three-touchdown performance put him alongside Deshaun Watson as the only true freshmen in program history to throw for three scores in their debut. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said Lawrence "did not look like a freshman" against Furman and head coach Dabo Swinney lauded the quarterback for his football acumen.

“He’s way up there. He’s as good as I’ve been around just from a freshman standpoint," Swinney said. "He was a mid-year. He got here in January, so it’s not like he just got here in July. But still, I’ve had guys who were mid-years that just weren’t quite where he has.

"He has a great foundation of football knowledge and he’s got a high aptitude for the game.”

Lawrence and fellow quarterback Kelly Bryant split reps against Furman and will likely continue to do so throughout the season. Clemson's strategy for its quarterbacks doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon, and until he proves otherwise, neither will the hype surrounding Lawrence.

If he handles autograph and photo requests as savvily as he handled his first two media sessions, the kid will be all right.

© Anderson Independent Mail