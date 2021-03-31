Indians not allowing headdresses, painted faces at games

While moving forward with a plan to change their name, the Indians announced a new fan dress policy for the 2021 season.

Cleveland Indians fans won't be allowed inside Progressive Field wearing Native American headdresses or face paint.

While moving forward with a plan to change their name, the Indians announced a new fan dress policy for the 2021 season.

The team’s new policy states fans can be ejected or denied entrance for disorderly, unruly or disruptive conduct that includes “headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions. Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission.”

Cleveland fans will still be allowed to wear caps and clothing featuring Chief Wahoo, the team’s contentious mascot. The team removed the smiling, red-faced Wahoo caricature from its game jerseys and caps two years ago but still sells merchandise with its image.

The Indians said earlier this year that they are changing their name, joining a nationwide movement to ban racist symbols and slogans.