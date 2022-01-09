An inside look at new features in Williams-Brice Stadium

With the Gamecocks taking the field in just days, stadium workers are quickly piecing together parts of the fan experience, with some new aspects drawing attention.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chris Rogers is the Executive Associate Athletics Director for Administration at the University of South Carolina. He says crews are in a sprint to get Williams-Brice Stadium up and running for the beginning of the Gamecocks season on Saturday.

“It’s always exciting looking forward to a new football season and showing all of the new things we have for our fans.”

Rogers listed some of the new aspects fans can look for including new LED lights, electronic ribbons, a concourse expansion and audio system. All these feature make Rogers hopefully that more fans will come visit.

“You’re going to see the atmosphere and what it can be like in this place taken to a whole new level…I mean we want to be the best atmosphere in the SEC, that what we’re shooting for right?”

One of the features Rogers is most excited about is the new LED light show.

“So led lights has been a trend in both college and professional sports..There’s also things you can do with the programming to make the fan experience more interactive…I know there’s somethings on social media but there are some surprises that fans haven’t seen as well that are going to be cool.”

He also told News19 about a beer garden being added to the west concourse. It sits right above Gamecock Park on the second tier of Williams-Brice Stadium.

“It’s a busy concourse, it’s where we have the highest amount of fans and the lowest number of points of sale so trying to sync those two things up to improve their fan experience was important.”

This is a work in progress, according to Rogers, and his team will wait to see how fans react to the new location before deciding any permanent parts of the garden.