Junior Olympic gold in the hands of two Nursery Road Elementary students this week. Both athletes only 10 years old.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two tiny Olympic athletes from Irmo just brought home gold.

Taylor Gross and Chantice Burton traveled to Virginia Beach last weekend to represent their hometown in the indoor Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympics.

Both girls started training for their sports only two years ago. Burton competed in distance running and won gold in the 60-meter race, and Gross took on race-walking, winning gold in the 1500-meter race.

The girls have both trained in track and field and Coach Rod Lorick said gold is a major accomplishment.

"To get gold on that level, it's a big thing. A lot of people may not know that but it's huge," Lorick said.

Both girls' moms are also both incredibly proud as well.

"I'm proud that she has something that she is excited about doing and that her dedication is paying off for her," said mom, Ashley Gross.

One thing is for sure, these girls are racing their way into our hearts and making Irmo proud.