Aaron Brand isn't the first coach from the Charlotte area to come to the Midlands, but he is the latest.

After five seasons as the head coach at Vance High School, Brand has been hired to take over the program at Irmo High School.

Brand won 55 games in his tenure there and this past season, he led that team to an appearance in the Class 2A state title game.

He has also been a head coach at West Charlotte High School. Brand has also been an assistant at Independence High School under current Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts.

Blythewood head coach Jason Seidel came from the Concord area near Charlotte. Sumter's Mark Barnes came to the state after a successful run in Shelby, roughly an hour from the Queen City. Now, Irmo is going into that territory to hire its new head football coach.

Brand replaces Reggie Kennedy who left to take over the Manning program. Kennedy had been the head football coach and athletics director, but Brand will not have the added responsibilities of overseeing the athletics department. The school is splitting up those duties with an AD to be named in the future.