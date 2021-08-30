Irmo native Dallas Wise wins Silver Medal at 2020 Paralympic Games

On Sunday, the Dutch Fork Grad and current Coastal Carolina star earned the first medal of his Paralympic career.

TOKYO, Japan — Irmo's finest Dallas Wise is now a Silver Medalist!

On Sunday, the Dutch Fork Grad and current Coastal Carolina star earned the first medal of his Paralympic career as he won Silver in the Men’s T47 high jump event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

This was the first Paralympic games of Wise’s career.