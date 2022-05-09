Irmo native helps engineer a Southern 500 win

Danny Efland is the lead race engineer for the #43 Cup Series Team which was in Victory Lane Sunday night at the Darlington Raceway.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Danny Efland was a part-time driver in two of NASCAR's series when he decided to concentrate on the engineering aspects of racing.

The Irmo native had logged plenty of laps in what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series when he admittedly fell off the radar.

But what Efland did in retiring from driving was set himself up for longevity in the sport.

The Dutch Fork and University of South Carolina graduate was an engineer for Richard Childress Racing, first starting in the Xfinity Series and then moving to Ryan Newman's team in the Cup Series. He made his first trip to Victory Lane in 2017 when Newman won at Phoenix.

On Sunday night, Efland made his second trip to Victory Lane. Efland is the lead engineer for the #43 Petty-GMS Racing team. Efland's job keeps him on top of the pit box next to crew chief Dave Elenz. But during pit stops, Efland climbs down from the pit box and assists the crew by handing one of the tires to the tire changer. On Sunday night, Efland and the pit crew delivered in the clutch for Jones who won his second Southern 500.

Jones was quite effusive in his praise of Efland whose driving background and passion for engineering makes him a key member of the team.