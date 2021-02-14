Irmo's Devontae Shuler scores career high, leads Rebels passed Gamecocks 81-74

Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 31 points in a return to his native South Carolina and his shot block and resulting pair of free throws with nine seconds left helped Ole Miss stave off the Gamecocks 81-74 on Saturday.
Shuler, the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, was 8-for-13 shooting with 13 points by halftime to notch his 10th straight game in double figures. He added 13 of 16 at the free throw line, seven rebounds four assists and two blocks.
AJ Lawson led South Carolina with 22 points, making 4 of 12 3-pointers. Wildens Leveque added 13 points with three blocked shots and Hannibal scored six of his 12 points in the final 3:23.
The Gamecocks will play three of their last five regular season contests on the road, beginning next Tuesday when Carolina travels to face No. 16/15 Tennessee 14-5 (7-5 SEC) in Knoxville. Tip time is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.