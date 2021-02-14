Irmo's Devontae Shuler scores career high, leads Rebels passed Gamecocks 81-74

Devontae Shuler scored a career-high 31 points in a return to his native South Carolina and his shot block and resulting pair of free throws with nine seconds left helped Ole Miss stave off the Gamecocks 81-74 on Saturday.



Shuler, the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, was 8-for-13 shooting with 13 points by halftime to notch his 10th straight game in double figures. He added 13 of 16 at the free throw line, seven rebounds four assists and two blocks.

