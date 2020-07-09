Irmo's Dustin Johnson wins FedEx Cup championship

He becomes the first No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup since Tiger Woods in 2009.

ATLANTA — Dustin Johnson finally has his name on the FedEx Cup trophy and a whopping $15 million that comes with it.

Johnson saw his five-shot lead dwindled to two shots down the stretch in the Tour Championship. But he came up with just enough shots and a few key putts for a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory at East Lake.

He becomes the first No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup since Tiger Woods in 2009.

Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele finished three shots behind and each picked up $4.5 million.

Johnson even got a congratulatory tweet from President Trump shortly after the win.

Congratulations to Dustin Johnson @DJohnsonPGA on not only a great winning streak and golf season, but on capping it off with a fantastic @PGA Tour Championship and becoming the 2020 FEDEXCUP Champion. Dustin is a true WINNER in so many ways! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

It's another major career accomplishment for Johnson, who grew up in Irmo. Earlier this year, he became one of three golfers to win at least one title in his first 13 years as a pro. The others are Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Golf was shut down for three months this year and when it restarted, Johnson was No. 111 in the FedEx Cup. He won the Travelers Championship and a month later began a stretch that brought him to the prize he desperately wanted.

In four straight tournaments against the best fields, he had the 54-hole three times and was tied in the other. He converted one into an 11-shot win. He lost to a 65 by Collin Morikawa at the PGA Championship and to a 65-foot putt by Rahm at the BMW Championship.