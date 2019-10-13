COLUMBIA, S.C. — It took less than 24 hours for South Carolina cornerback Israel Mukuamu to earn an award for his play in the win at third-ranked Georgia.

Mukuama was named the Walter Camp Foundation defensive player of the week after he recorded three interceptions against the Bulldogs, one of which was a 53-yard return for a touchdown. He also added 11 tackles.

USC won the game 20-17. It was their first win over UGA since 2014, and their first win in Athens since 2011.

He became the first Gamecock to intercept three passes since Patrick Hinton did so in a 23-7 win at N.C. State back on Oct. 29, 1988.

The sophomore is the fourth Gamecock player to earn a Walter Camp National Player of the Week award since 2004, and the first since free safety D.J. Swearinger on Nov. 11, 2012.

South Carolina takes on Florida next in a game that's scheduled to take place at noon.