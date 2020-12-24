Former Crestwood star Ja Morant scores career high 44 points on opening night

The Sumter native scored a career high 44 points in Memphis' 131-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBA basketball is back and on Wednesday, Sumter native and NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant put on an absolute show.

The former Crestwood Knight scored a career high 44 points and he also dished out nine assists in a 131-119 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Morant's 44 points was one point shy of the Grizzlies franchise record and he also became the 6th player in NBA History to score more than 40 points in the first game of his second season, joining the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor and Shaquille O'Neal.

Morant also became the second youngest player in Grizzlies history to score 40 points in a game behind his teammate Jaren Jackson Jr.

Morant is coming off a season in which he averaged 18 points and seven assists a game.

🎥 44 points | 18-27 FG | 9 assists | 1 TO



A year 2️⃣ debut for the record books. @jamorant | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/OuEjZnMSSW — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) December 24, 2020

If Wednesday was any indication, he’s looking to elevate his game to new heights this season.

"My teammates have a lot of trust in me with the basketball and that gives me a lot of confidence out there," Morant says. "I'm just going to continue to play how I play and continue to make the best play possible."

Morant and the Grizzlies will look to get their first win of the season on December 26th when they take on the Atlanta Hawks.