Jadeveon Clowney to become 5th Gamecock football player to have jersey retired

One of the most feared defenders in SEC history is being honored by the Gamecocks.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks will retire football great Jadeveon Clowney's jersey, making him just the fifth player in the history of the program to have this high distinction.

The school announced the decision Friday, saying that Clowney's number 7 jersey will be retired during a halftime ceremony of USC's season-opening game against Georgia State on September 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“We are excited to honor one of our greatest Gamecock football players ever, Jadeveon Clowney, by retiring his jersey at our first game of the season,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “He helped lead us to three 11-win seasons as one of the best players in college football.”

The school says they factor in post-season and conference recognitions, school record holders and impact on team accomplishments as factors in selecting a player for jersey retirement.

The retired jerseys are now displayed to the front of the press box inside the stadium.

Per a change in rules about 15 years ago, the jersey will be retired, but not the number, meaning another player could wear #7 again.

The last player to have his jersey was retired was 35 years ago, when wide receiver Sterling Sharpe (#2) was honored at the end of the 1987 season. Other players including Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers (#38), Steve Wadiak (#37), and Mike Johnson (#56).

Clowney was a two-time first team All-American, and All-SEC selection, and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, making him one of the most decorated players in program history. He was also the number one pick in the NFL Draft, only the second player in school history to make that distinction, joining Rogers.

Many fans certainly remember his signature play, often simply referred to as 'The Hit,' from the 2013 Outback Bowl versus Michigan. In the 4th quarter, Michigan had just gotten the ball with a one point lead. On first down, Clowney blew by his blocker and collided with Michigan running back Vincent Smith at the moment Smith had been handed the ball by the quarterback. The ferocious hit knocked Smith's helmet off his head and sent it flying back several yards and the ball came loose. Clowney, while on top of Smith, then recovered the fumbled ball. The Gamecocks then went on to win the game.

Clowney's was a star before he ever came to Columbia. The Rock Hill, SC native was the top prospect coming out of high school and was coveted by most of the top programs in America. But he chose his home state Gamecocks, becoming the first number one recruit to sign with Carolina.

During his freshman year, he was named SEC Freshman of the Year as he piled up 36 total tackles--12 for losses---and eight sacks and five forced fumbles.

His sophomore season in 2012 was his greatest year as a Gamecock. He tallied 54 total tackles, a school single-season record 23.5 for losses, including 13 sacks (school-record) and three forced fumbles. Clowney became South Carolina’s second unanimous All-American in school history and first since George Rogers in 1980. He was the recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end. Additionally, he was a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Lombardi Award, and finished sixth overall in the 2012 Heisman Trophy voting.

In his junior year, Clowney registered 39 total tackles, 11.5 for losses, including three sacks and a forced fumble on his way to a second-straight first-team All-American season

His career totals of 47 tackles for losses in three seasons is second in school history and 24 sacks are third, and nine forced fumbles remains a school record. All three of the totals are in the top 10 in Southeastern Conference history.

USC was 33-6 overall and 18-6 in the SEC during Clowney's career and won three bowl games.